W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded W W Grainger from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $264.58 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens set a $318.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.06.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $271.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,674 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in W W Grainger by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in W W Grainger by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,607,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.