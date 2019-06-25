Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1713 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VET stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VET shares. ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

