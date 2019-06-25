Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEOEY. Macquarie assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

