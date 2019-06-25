ValuEngine Upgrades VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

