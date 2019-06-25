ValuEngine Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

AU opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -1.10. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $10,039,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

