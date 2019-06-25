Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

