United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.35.

United States Steel stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.78. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 1,151.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in United States Steel by 122.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

