United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) vs. Hi-Crush (NASDAQ:HCR) Head-To-Head Comparison

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Hi-Crush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 13.98% 9.29% 8.35% Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United States Lime & Minerals and Hi-Crush, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Hi-Crush’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.43 million 3.23 $19.68 million N/A N/A Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.35 $137.59 million $1.49 1.96

Hi-Crush has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.6%. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

