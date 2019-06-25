UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. FIG Partners downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,085. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,773,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,810,000 after buying an additional 11,893,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,708,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,359,000 after buying an additional 5,966,426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,716,000 after buying an additional 5,111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,901,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

