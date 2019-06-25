TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $339.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.60 million and the lowest is $333.50 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $34,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 38.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 270,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,169. The company has a market cap of $860.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.