Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 242,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

