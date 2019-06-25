TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TheStreet Inc. is a digital financial media company. It is focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers content and tools through online, social media, tablet and mobile channels. TheStreet Inc., formerly known as TheStreet Com., is based in New York. “

Get TheStreet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TheStreet in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:TST opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. TheStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 million. TheStreet had a net margin of 143.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that TheStreet will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $80,446.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,688 shares of company stock worth $105,742 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TheStreet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TheStreet by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares in the last quarter.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TheStreet (TST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.