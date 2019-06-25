Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kroger to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06. Kroger has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $732,575. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.