TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Financial Comparison

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 6.95% 6.10% 2.64% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 128.66% 100.32% 41.50%

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.65 billion 0.00 $98.18 million $0.23 N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.01 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial does not pay a dividend. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELE2 AB/ADR and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial beats TELE2 AB/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.