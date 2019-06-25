Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $84.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,784,007.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,924 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,542 shares of company stock worth $8,285,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 126.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

