Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) vs. EuroDry (NYSE:EDRY) Critical Survey

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teekay Tankers and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 2 1 0 2.00 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Teekay Tankers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers -2.56% -1.91% -0.84% EuroDry 12.94% 5.86% 2.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $755.76 million 0.40 -$52.55 million ($0.20) -5.60 EuroDry $24.52 million 0.72 $1.12 million $0.24 32.08

EuroDry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay Tankers. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EuroDry beats Teekay Tankers on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides vessels commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 56 owned and leased conventional tankers, 3 in-chartered vessels, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 STS support vessels. Its vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

