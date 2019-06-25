STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.83. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 1,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,805.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 903.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

