Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $16.01 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $256.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

