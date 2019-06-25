Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.33.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $311.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.55. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $338.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 34.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 56.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 70.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

