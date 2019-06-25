Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCRYY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. Scor has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $4.92.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.