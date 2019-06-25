Sandip Rana Sells 10,000 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.27, for a total value of C$1,112,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,866,493.50.

TSE:FNV opened at C$113.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of C$76.53 and a 12 month high of C$114.06.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.509863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$119.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$105.00 to C$107.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

