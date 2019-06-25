Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 113,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

