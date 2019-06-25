Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (LON:RYA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of LON RYA opened at GBX 991 ($12.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,293.73. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,657.50 ($21.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

