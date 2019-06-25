Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €30.30 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.30 ($35.23) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.91 ($32.46).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

RKET stock opened at €25.20 ($29.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.83. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.