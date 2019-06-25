Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) & Its Peers

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) is one of 566 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Adial Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adial Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4882 13763 28724 1043 2.54

Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.77%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -$11.63 million -0.77 Adial Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.12 billion $221.67 million -4.17

Adial Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adial Pharmaceuticals. Adial Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -210.90% -188.28% Adial Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,484.66% -847.20% -29.54%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

