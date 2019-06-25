RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

RDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of RDI Reit to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

RDI stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. RDI Reit has a one year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 181.25 ($2.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $410.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 3.13%. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Watters acquired 16,000 shares of RDI Reit stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

