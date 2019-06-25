Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.67 on Friday. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

