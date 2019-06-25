Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.25.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $151.43 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

