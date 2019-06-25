PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

NYSE PJT opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $953.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.06 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

