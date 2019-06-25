Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $66.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,021. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.03 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $238,105.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $440,989 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

