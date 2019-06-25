Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.44.

PIR stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.25.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.92%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -38.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 550.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

