Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.89 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 1,300.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 244,866 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 100,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.