PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PDLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised PDL Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised PDL Community Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

PDLB stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

