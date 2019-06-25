Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.03.
Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $198.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.93, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $7,250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $7,886,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,224.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,930 shares of company stock worth $50,830,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 68,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
