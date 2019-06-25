Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $198.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.93, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $7,250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $7,886,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,224.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,930 shares of company stock worth $50,830,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 68,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

