OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 302 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

OTMP stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.57. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.25).

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.