OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 302 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
OTMP stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.57. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.25).
OnTheMarket Company Profile
