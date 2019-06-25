OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded OceanaGold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Shares of TSE:OGC traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$3.86. 994,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,561. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$3.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.