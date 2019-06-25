OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded OceanaGold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$3.86. 994,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,561. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$3.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$238.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.1604113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

