Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at C$194,526.36. Insiders have bought 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $100,563 over the last three months.

NVA traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.63. 401,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,192. The company has a market cap of $599.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.09. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$9.59.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.