NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NPSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut NSK LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NSK LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get NSK LTD/ADR alerts:

NPSKY stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. NSK LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.61.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for NSK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.