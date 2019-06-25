Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2019 // Comments off

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.