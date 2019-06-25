Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

