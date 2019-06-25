Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.16. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.