Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.42.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.87. 31,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,900. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

