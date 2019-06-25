Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.37 Million

Brokerages expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to post sales of $48.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. Nlight posted sales of $51.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $196.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.89 million to $203.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $235.84 million, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.47 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 243,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.22. Nlight has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

In other Nlight news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $106,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,370 shares of company stock worth $713,017. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nlight by 1,201.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,026,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,143,000 after buying an additional 1,870,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nlight by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 863,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nlight by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Nlight by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,432,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 564,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

