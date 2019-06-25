NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGOV. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in NIC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in NIC by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NIC by 201.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

