New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 592,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,826,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,805.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,232,199 shares of company stock worth $12,284,841 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,129,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,194,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.