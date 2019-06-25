Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTGN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $4.64 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.