Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s Animal Safety segment is currently displaying poor performance. Chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners are hampering growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern. Neogen’s strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the last-reported quarter. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NEOG opened at $60.12 on Friday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $563,133.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Neogen by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Neogen by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

