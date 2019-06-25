Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVG remained flat at $$69.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.35. Navigators Group has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navigators Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,122,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Navigators Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,133,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,221,000 after buying an additional 598,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,417,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.