National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,657 shares of company stock worth $4,627,061 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Vision by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 575,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20. National Vision has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. National Vision had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $461.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.