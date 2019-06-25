Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Mamamancini’s stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.53. Mamamancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mamamancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.