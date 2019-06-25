Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mackinac Financial has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

MFNC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 17,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.40%. Analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.